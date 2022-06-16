Petco opening first Neighborhood Farm & Pet Supply for rural communities in Floresville

A rendering for Neighborhood Farm & Pet Supply in Floresville, which is opening on June 17, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – A Petco for rural pets and farm animals is opening this week in Floresville.

The company said that the new store, called Neighborhood Farm & Pet Supply, was designed to serve pets and farm animals in the rural community.

The Floresville location will be Petco’s first test location and it will open on Friday in the 300 block of 10th St.

It will include supplies and services for pets and farm animals such as horses, cows, pigs, sheep, goats and more, a news release states.

“These are rapidly-growing markets where pet parents are looking for an experienced, pet-dedicated partner like Petco to help them care for the health and wellness of their animals,” Petco CEO Ron Coughlin said in a news release. “This is an exciting opportunity for us to serve more pets by dramatically expanding local access to healthy pet products and services.”

The store will offer adoption services, health and wellness programs, farm and feed assortment, mobile vaccination and grooming services, self-wash stations, same-day delivery, and curbside pickup.

Additional Neighborhood Farm & Pet Supply are expected to open in the U.S. depending on the success of the test location, the release states.

Petco said they wanted to target rural areas because “there is an estimated $7 billion total addressable market in small-town and rural locations, providing Petco with an opportunity to capture significant incremental market share and share of wallet gains.”

