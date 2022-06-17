San Antonio animal shelter issues ‘Code Red,’ dogs and puppies at risk of euthanasia

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive! announced another “Code Red” day on Friday due to overcrowding at the city’s shelters.

The organization said there’s an urgent need for people to foster or adopt animals.

“SAPA! defines Code Red as 25 or more dogs and puppies being released by ACS for possible euthanasia due to lack of space,” a press release said.

San Antonio Pets Alive! is a last-chance rescue organization that takes in animals that are at risk of euthanasia at San Antonio’s Animal Care Services. Right now, all three of SAPA!’s locations are full.

ACS maintains a Capacity Euthanasia List on its website where it lists a final notice for dogs and cats that are about to be euthanized.

Euthanasia takes place at 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

“Please, please, help us help them, and spread the word today…that adopting or fostering a dog or puppy saves two lives – your new fur baby and their empty kennel space to save another. Many have just hours,” SAPA! officials said.

Anyone interested in fostering can fill out an application and send an email to: foster@sanantoniopetsalive.org.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet can find available dogs and cats on SAPA!’s website or on ACS’ website.

