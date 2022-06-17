93º

LIVE

Local News

San Antonio animal shelter issues ‘Code Red,’ dogs and puppies at risk of euthanasia

San Antonio Pets Alive! says there’s a need for people to adopt or foster

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Animals, Pets, San Antonio Pets Alive!, Animal Care Services, San Antonio
File photo: San Antonio Pets Alive! (San Antonio Pets Alive!)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive! announced another “Code Red” day on Friday due to overcrowding at the city’s shelters.

The organization said there’s an urgent need for people to foster or adopt animals.

“SAPA! defines Code Red as 25 or more dogs and puppies being released by ACS for possible euthanasia due to lack of space,” a press release said.

San Antonio Pets Alive! is a last-chance rescue organization that takes in animals that are at risk of euthanasia at San Antonio’s Animal Care Services. Right now, all three of SAPA!’s locations are full.

ACS maintains a Capacity Euthanasia List on its website where it lists a final notice for dogs and cats that are about to be euthanized.

Euthanasia takes place at 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

“Please, please, help us help them, and spread the word today…that adopting or fostering a dog or puppy saves two lives – your new fur baby and their empty kennel space to save another. Many have just hours,” SAPA! officials said.

Anyone interested in fostering can fill out an application and send an email to: foster@sanantoniopetsalive.org.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet can find available dogs and cats on SAPA!’s website or on ACS’ website.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email