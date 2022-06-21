Fire reported at Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort resort in Boerne

A fire was reported at Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort on Monday, June 20, 2022. Image: Kendall County Emergency Management

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities in Kendall County responded to a fire at Boerne’s Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort, which was opened by country music legend George Strait.

The Kendall County Emergency Management said the fire started on Monday night at the resort’s spa, located at 1 Resort Way.

“Please use caution and avoid the area if at all possible,” a Facebook post from Kendall County Emergency Management states.

Additional details about the fire are unknown at this time. KSAT has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

The 220-acre resort recently completed renovations following a 2017 blaze that destroyed its clubhouse.

It reopened in 2019 with changes like a redesign of its restaurant, La Cascada Table & Bar, and renovated guest rooms, according to the San Antonio Business Journal.

A new 35,000-square-foot clubhouse was also added recently.

In June, Crescent Hotels & Resorts added Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort to its management portfolio.

