Bicyclist struck in hit-and-run crash on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 11300 block of Belair Drive, not far from Lockhill Selma Road and West Avenue on the city’s far North Side.

According to police, a man in his 30s was simply riding his bicycle when, for an unknown reason he was struck by a black Toyota. The man was checked out by EMS crews and was treated for bumps, bruises and scratches.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. If found, they could be charged with failure to stop and render aid, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.