Catholic bishops in Texas ‘grateful’ for overturn of Roe v Wade

The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops issued the following statement Friday on the decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade:

“We celebrate with grateful hearts the historic decision by the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn Roe v. Wade. The state of Texas will again have the ability to protect and defend children in the womb at all stages. We are grateful the Texas Legislature and Governor Greg Abbott have already passed a law prohibiting elective abortion, which will become effective 30 days after the final ruling is issued.

We pledge to redouble our efforts to work with Texas legislators and all others of good will to reinforce current support systems for pregnant mothers with insufficient support, their families, and children in need of adoption or foster care.

This decision ends a very dark chapter in American history, and is the fruit of the prayers, sacrifices, and advocacy of countless Americans from every walk of life. We share their joy and are grateful to them.

This decision begins a new chapter of light in American history with the end of legal elective abortion in Texas. It requires that we become intentionally more aware of the needs of pregnant mothers and fathers of the unborn in our own parishes and communities by listening to them, seeking understanding, and helping them obtain the necessities of life for themselves and their children. May we continue to lovingly support mothers and fathers in welcoming and caring for God’s gift of life.

There are several initiatives in which volunteers can participate and through which mothers and fathers can seek support. These include Walking with Moms in Need, the Texas Pregnancy Care Network, Catholic Charities, diocesan pro-life programs and many parish-based services, such as St. Vincent de Paul Society. For more information, contact your local Catholic parish.”

The Texas Catholic Conference of Catholic Bishops includes 21 active bishops, including San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia Siller, who lead approximately 8.5 million Catholics in Texas, which makes up approximately 30% of the state’s population.

