WATCH LIVE: Bexar County District Attorney, reproductive rights groups discuss overturning of Roe v. Wade

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales along with local reproductive rights groups will hold a press conference Friday to discuss the recently released Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

The press conference will begin starts at 11 a.m. You can view a livestream in the video player above. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

In Texas, a “trigger law” is poised to go into effect in 30 days that will ban abortions in the state under almost all circumstances.

DA Gonzales said in a press release that the decision will jeopardize the health and safety of women faced with impossible and very personal choices about their own bodies and health. During the press conference, D.A. Gonzales will discuss plans to ensure that communities feel safe, protected, and cared for.

Ad

“The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision is a blow to women and to public safety. It will set us back decades,” said District Attorney Gonzales. “But I am here to promise my constituents: I will never stop fighting to protect the health and safety of women, and for all those who are members of communities that think their rights will be trampled on next.”

Gonzales was one of five Texas District Attorneys to sign a letter pledging to not prosecute a person’s personal healthcare decisions, a press release said.