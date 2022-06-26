Sheriff Salazar: ‘My job is chasing predators ... not someone exercising a right.’

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar took to social media to blast the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Salazar was critical of the landmark ruling that has now taken away a woman’s constitutional protection for abortion in a post Saturday on his Sheriff Javier Salazar Facebook page.

In his post, Salazar said that as a father of two daughters he has “no control over their adult bodies” and as a sheriff “it is absolutely none of my business.”

He also went on to say that he “will not persecute Texas women or anyone else pursuing those same rights ... My job is chasing predators, rapists, and human traffickers, not someone exercising a right.”

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales also said that his office doesn’t plan to prosecute abortion cases “barring extreme circumstances,” like someone being forced to have an abortion against their will.

Ad

You can read Salazar’s entire Facebook post below.

Also on KSAT.com: