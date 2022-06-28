WATCH LIVE: Mexican consulate officials give update after deaths of 51 people found inside trailer on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Officials with the Mexican Consulate will provide an update after the deaths of 51 people who were found inside a tractor-trailer on the Southwest Side.

Of the 51 dead, 39 were males and 12 were females. Bexar County officials have not released information on the ages of those who died, but county leaders said some victims may be under 18.

Ambulances had originally transported 16 people in various conditions to local hospitals. Three of the patients at Baptist Hospital have died.

Three people were detained in connection with the tragedy involving the migrants.

Homeland Security Investigations has taken over the case.

KSAT will update you with the latest from the Mexican Consulate when the livestream concludes.

