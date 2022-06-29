Borrow lawn tools for free from San Antonio’s Community Tool Shed

SAN ANTONIO – Need to tidy up your yard but don’t have the tools? San Antonio Community Shed can help.

The City of San Antonio provides a community tool shed full of equipment that can be used at no cost to city residents.

Tools available through the program include:

Lawnmowers

Leaf Blowers

Loppers

Rakes

Shovels

Tree Pruners

Weed Eater

Anyone who wishes to borrow a tool has to complete a request and release form and provide an ID. The pickup location will be shared when the form is completed.

Tools can be checked out on Thursday and Friday mornings and must be returned between 8:30-9 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Community Tool Shed website.

People who borrow tools must clean them before they’re returned. A full list of guidelines is available in the release form.

If you are interested in borrowing tools you can contact the Community Tool Shed at 210 -207-0154 or email the Tool Shed Team.

