Borrow lawn tools for free from San Antonio’s Community Tool Shed

Tools can be checked out on Thursday and Friday mornings

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Need to tidy up your yard but don’t have the tools? San Antonio Community Shed can help.

The City of San Antonio provides a community tool shed full of equipment that can be used at no cost to city residents.

Tools available through the program include:

  • Lawnmowers
  • Leaf Blowers
  • Loppers
  • Rakes
  • Shovels
  • Tree Pruners
  • Weed Eater

Anyone who wishes to borrow a tool has to complete a request and release form and provide an ID. The pickup location will be shared when the form is completed.

Tools can be checked out on Thursday and Friday mornings and must be returned between 8:30-9 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Community Tool Shed website.

People who borrow tools must clean them before they’re returned. A full list of guidelines is available in the release form.

If you are interested in borrowing tools you can contact the Community Tool Shed at 210 -207-0154 or email the Tool Shed Team.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

