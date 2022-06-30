86º

Man turns gun on self after shooting woman in the head on East Side, police say

Man pronounced dead; woman hospitalized in stable condition

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Steven Chavez, Photojournalist

A man killed himself after shooting a woman on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at a home in the 2200 block of Burnet Street. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man shot a woman in the head and then turned the gun on himself on Thursday morning on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the shooting happened during an argument in the 2200 block of Burnet Street, not far from North Walters Street.

The woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His age and name have not been released.

Additional details about the shooting are unknown at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

