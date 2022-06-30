PERP WALK: San Antonio police make arrest in SW Side fatal stabbing of Christopher Olivarez

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made an arrest in the slaying of a man at his Southwest Side home in September 2021.

SAPD previously released a video of a man walking in the backyard of victim Christopher Olivarez’s home in the 300 block of Kirk Place.

The man can be seen talking on a cellphone in a video from Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The video was recorded 11 days before Olivarez was stabbed and left to die on Sept. 25.

Police said the man in the video is a person of interest who is wanted for questioning.

SAPD has released two other videos from the day of the crime that show a man leaving the home and driving away in Olivarez’s car, a 2014 four-door white Lexus.

That car was found abandoned several days after the crime outside San Antonio city limits, police said.

It’s unclear if police believe the man on the Sept. 25 video is the same one on the newly-released Sept. 14 video.

Anyone with any information on this person of interest and this case is urged to contact SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635 and reference case number SAPD21190351.

