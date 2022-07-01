2 adults killed, 3 juveniles hospitalized after train crash in Atascosa County

Two people were killed in a crash between a train and a vehicle in Atascosa County on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Two people were killed in a crash between a train and a vehicle in Atascosa County on Friday morning, according to Union Pacific.

Mike Jaixen, a spokesperson with Union Pacific, said the accident happened at around 7:15 a.m. on Strawberry City Road near Highway 281, just east of Poteet.

Jaixen said the southbound train collided with the vehicle, and two adults in the vehicle died. Three juveniles in the vehicle were transported to a hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time.

The train’s crew was not injured, he said.

The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident. The accident is under investigation.

