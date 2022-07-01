Authorities ID man killed on West Side

Man dies after getting shot on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed on the West Side.

The office said Fabrizzio Rivera, 30, was shot multiple times just before 8 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of W. Cesar Chavez Boulevard, not far from South Brazos and Guadalupe streets.

The man died at the hospital, San Antonio police said. His death was ruled as a homicide.

Officers said they do not know what led up to the shooting, but they did find several shell casings in the area.

So far they have not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting.

