85º

Local News

Family of 15-year-old shooting victim killed on West Side seeks justice

Manuel Ramos shot Tuesday night around the corner from his home

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: shooting, west side, gus garcia road
The parents of a 15-year-old who was shot and killed on San Antonio's West Side this week are seeking justice and hoping police will find the person responsible.

SAN ANTONIO – The parents of a 15-year-old who was shot and killed on San Antonio’s West Side this week are seeking justice and hoping police will find the person responsible.

Manuel Ramos died at the hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot and left for dead the night before around the corner from his home on Gus Garcia Road.

“I love him. I miss him, and I’ll never forget about him,” said Manuel’s mother, Lidia Lozano.

“Fifteen years old, had his whole life ahead of him, and now we’re planning his funeral. We’ll never get to see him graduate and become a man. These streets ain’t no joke,” said Manuel Ramos, the teen’s father.

San Antonio police said they responded to a call for a shooting in progress on Tuesday night. When they arrived, they found Ramos on the ground.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Officers stated witnesses told them they saw Ramos speaking to someone in a car. Then, shortly after, they heard a gunshot. The car sped away, and Ramos was on the floor.

On Thursday, San Antonio police had no update on a suspect or motive. No arrests have been made.

Ramos’ parents urge anyone with information to come forward or provide the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 210-224-7867.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

email

facebook

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email