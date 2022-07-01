Family of 15-year-old shooting victim killed on West Side seeks justice

The parents of a 15-year-old who was shot and killed on San Antonio's West Side this week are seeking justice and hoping police will find the person responsible.

SAN ANTONIO – The parents of a 15-year-old who was shot and killed on San Antonio’s West Side this week are seeking justice and hoping police will find the person responsible.

Manuel Ramos died at the hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot and left for dead the night before around the corner from his home on Gus Garcia Road.

“I love him. I miss him, and I’ll never forget about him,” said Manuel’s mother, Lidia Lozano.

“Fifteen years old, had his whole life ahead of him, and now we’re planning his funeral. We’ll never get to see him graduate and become a man. These streets ain’t no joke,” said Manuel Ramos, the teen’s father.

San Antonio police said they responded to a call for a shooting in progress on Tuesday night. When they arrived, they found Ramos on the ground.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Officers stated witnesses told them they saw Ramos speaking to someone in a car. Then, shortly after, they heard a gunshot. The car sped away, and Ramos was on the floor.

Ad

On Thursday, San Antonio police had no update on a suspect or motive. No arrests have been made.

Ramos’ parents urge anyone with information to come forward or provide the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 210-224-7867.