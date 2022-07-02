‘I have been meeting individually with the families of the deceased,’ Uvalde County DA tells ABC News

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee said she is meeting privately with the families of the school shooting victims despite what some frustrated parents said Thursday during a special city council meeting.

But in an exclusive interview with ABC News, Busbee refused to say who she has met with so far.

Busbee has been the target of parents who complained to city leaders about her lack of communication regarding the investigation into the massacre at Robb Elementary School in May that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

“I have been meeting individually with the families of the deceased and with families of the injured, and we’re working our way through that list to get them,” Busbee said in the interview. “We’re trying to make sure that they’re getting the resources that they need. And then I am telling them where I am in the investigation. And so those conversations have been ongoing.”

Ad

When Busbee was asked when an investigation update may come, she said, “It’s unethical for me to discuss any ongoing investigation. It’s unethical, and so I’m not going to comment on that.”

She said that she is trying to give the Texas Department of Public Safety all the time it needs to adequately investigate and that she intends to put out a written statement soon.

Asked about Mayor Don McLaughlin’s complaints that he has not been briefed by any investigating agency since the shooting over a month ago, she declined to comment.

“I’m not going to comment on any comment from any of our local leaders. I’m not going to comment on anything that they have said,” Busbee said. “I’m not going to do that. I think it’s inappropriate.”

Also on KSAT.com: