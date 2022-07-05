Former NFL player indicted in Bexar County for insurance fraud

File Photo: Denver Broncos corner back Roc Alexander sits on the bench in the closing minutes of the AFC wild-card game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2005. The Colts defeated the Broncos 49-24 and will face the New England Patriots next Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

SAN ANTONIO – Former NFL player Narond “Roc” Alexander was indicted by a Bexar County grand jury on a charge of committing insurance fraud.

Alexander is accused of submitting claims for more than $25,000 in medical treatments that he never received, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.

Alexander allegedly submitted the claims between 2014 and 2018 under the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Plan, which helps pay certain medical care expenses for former NFL players.

“Insurance fraud hurts the people who actually need these funds to cover their health care costs, like the NFL players who benefit from this particular fund,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a press release. “This indictment allows us to seek justice on behalf of the NFL players with legitimate claims who rely on these funds.”

Alexander played for the Denver Broncos from 2004-2005 and then the Houston Texans in 2006 and 2007.

Insurance fraud is a third-degree felony. If convicted, Alexander faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

