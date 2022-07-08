Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive linked to aggravated robbery

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a fugitive wanted for an aggravated robbery that happened on Tuesday.

GCSO said Dylan Matthew Alvarez is believed to be armed and dangerous, and people should not attempt to make contact with him if he is seen in public.

Alvarez is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. The sheriff’s office said he may have facial hair.

Anyone with information about Alvarez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477, the sheriff’s office at 830-379-1224, or the U.S. Marshals Service Tip Line at 210-332-6816.

Tipsters will remain anonymous.