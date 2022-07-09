Texas House committee requests surveillance videos showing 77 minutes before officers entered Robb Elementary classroom

A Texas House committee requested surveillance video that shows the 77 minutes before officers breached the classroom at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on May 24.

The Texas Department of Public Safety officials responded to the committee through a letter shared Friday, saying the video would provide transparency and not harm their investigation efforts.

The letter also stated Uvalde County’s district attorney instructed DPS not to release the video.

Because the DA has the power to decide if anyone will be prosecuted in this shooting case, DPS says it is “guided by her professional judgment regarding the potential impact of releasing the video.”

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin issued the following statement:

“The City of Uvalde overwhelmingly supports the release of all videos including State Representative Dustin Burrows’ request to release to the public, the entire 77-minute hallway video from the May 24 Robb School shooting, up to the moment of the breach. We agree with Burrows that the video is likely to bring clarity to the public, to the families of victims and survivors.”

Yesterday, I requested a video (no audio) be made available as part of our preliminary report to allow people to see for themselves. It contains no imagery of victims or footage of violence. Today, we received this response. pic.twitter.com/xCR63uR7qJ — Dustin Burrows (@Burrows4TX) July 8, 2022

