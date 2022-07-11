This Texas Hill Country program tries to help everyone enjoy the outdoors

There is a special program in the Texas Hill Country that aims to let everyone enjoy the outdoors.

SAN ANTONIO – There is a special program in the Texas Hill Country that aims to let everyone enjoy the outdoors.

The program is called Children’s Association for Maximum Potential — or CAMP.

All of CAMP’s programs are intentionally designed for individuals with conditions or disabilities.

“Archery…Even though I really don’t have a straight shot, I just, I just like how exhilarating it is,” Caelan Talavera said.

Caelan, 22, is a brain tumor survivor and has attended CAMP five times.

“One of the things that happens many times for folks who’ve been through treatment is that just because treatment has finished doesn’t mean that there aren’t lingering effects,” Dr. Brandon G. Briery, executive camp director said.

Briery who has been with Camp CAMP for 15 years.

“That’s one thing that’s unique to some extent about CAMP. CAMP is also for adults who still are facing consequences of whatever illness or treatment they may have had or whatever disability they may have. They still have a place at CAMP, even into adulthood. Their needs and challenges don’t go away. And we feel like CAMP shouldn’t go away either,” Briery said.

Ad

CAMP provides recreational opportunities for individuals with medical conditions or disabilities as well as their siblings.

“While they’re meeting all these new friends, they are also having this opportunity to do things that they don’t get to do anywhere else, like ride on a horse or float in a canoe, or swim in a pool,” Briery said.

Right now, CAMP sees hundreds and hundreds of campers each and every year.

“The need in our community is great. We know there are thousands of individuals living with disabilities and medical conditions in the greater San Antonio area,” Briery said.

The concept is that everyone, regardless of health or disability, deserves an opportunity to be a party of a community where they are celebrated, a place to grow their independence and confidence.

“CAMP gives them an opportunity to come and be with their peers, to meet people who are, you know, going through similar challenges in life and who get it,” Briery said.

Ad

CAMP is always looking to expand and they always need more volunteers. If you are interested in helping out you can do so by clicking here.