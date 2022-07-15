Winners of the Texas Travel Awards include parks, destinations in San Antonio and Hill Country

Spots in the Hill Country took top marks in this year’s Texas Travel Awards.
The Texas Travel Awards looked at four areas — arts and culture, families, foodies and outdoor adventures — and asked people to submit their favorite destinations for each.
A panel of judges, including KSAT’s David Elder, then decided on the winners that “represent uniquely Texas places and experiences worthy of any traveler’s itinerary,” according to its website.
The destination of the year went to South Padre Island, but many of the other category winners were in the Hill Country.
For example, Gruene Hall, Texas’ oldest continually operating dance hall, won three of the categories — iconic tourist attraction, live music venue and place to dance.
But these winners, like Schlitterbahn, Natural Bridge Caverns and the Stars and Stripes Drive-In, aren’t just for tourists — they can be for locals too.
The destinations can be for San Antonio residents who are looking for staycation opportunities or quick outdoors trips.
Here are the San Antonio-area and Hill Country places that were listed as winners in the Texas Travel Awards.
Agritourism
- Dry Comal Creek Vineyards in New Braunfels
Community Event
- Small Market - Dickens on Main in Boerne
- Big Market - Dia de los Muertos in New Braunfels
Best Golf Course
- Landa Park Golf Course in New Braunfels
Iconic Tourist Attraction
- Gruene Hall in New Braunfels
Live Music Venue
- Big Market - Gruene Hall in New Braunfels
Museum
- Big Market - Sophienburg Museum and Archives in New Braunfels
Music Festival or Event
- Big Market - Gruene Music & Wine Fest
Outdoor Activity
- Big Market - Natural Bridge Caverns (New Braunfels)
Place to Dance
- Gruene Hall in New Braunfels
Public Art
- Art al Fresco in Boerne
Shopping District
- Hill Country Mile in Boerne
Swimming Spot
- Spring Fed Pool in New Braunfels
Under the Radar Activity
- Stars and Stripes Drive-In in New Braunfels
Unique Lodging
- Big Market - Schlitterbahn Treehouses (New Braunfels)
Zoo/Aquarium
- San Antonio Zoo
Read also: