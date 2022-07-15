Winners of the Texas Travel Awards include parks, destinations in San Antonio and Hill Country

Spots in the Hill Country took top marks in this year’s Texas Travel Awards.

The Texas Travel Awards looked at four areas — arts and culture, families, foodies and outdoor adventures — and asked people to submit their favorite destinations for each.

A panel of judges, including KSAT’s David Elder, then decided on the winners that “represent uniquely Texas places and experiences worthy of any traveler’s itinerary,” according to its website.

The destination of the year went to South Padre Island, but many of the other category winners were in the Hill Country.

For example, Gruene Hall, Texas’ oldest continually operating dance hall, won three of the categories — iconic tourist attraction, live music venue and place to dance.

But these winners, like Schlitterbahn, Natural Bridge Caverns and the Stars and Stripes Drive-In, aren’t just for tourists — they can be for locals too.

The destinations can be for San Antonio residents who are looking for staycation opportunities or quick outdoors trips.

Ad

Here are the San Antonio-area and Hill Country places that were listed as winners in the Texas Travel Awards.

Agritourism

Dry Comal Creek Vineyards in New Braunfels

Community Event

Small Market - Dickens on Main in Boerne

Big Market - Dia de los Muertos in New Braunfels

Best Golf Course

Landa Park Golf Course in New Braunfels

Iconic Tourist Attraction

Gruene Hall in New Braunfels

Live Music Venue

Big Market - Gruene Hall in New Braunfels

Museum

Big Market - Sophienburg Museum and Archives in New Braunfels

Music Festival or Event

Big Market - Gruene Music & Wine Fest

Outdoor Activity

Big Market - Natural Bridge Caverns (New Braunfels)

Place to Dance

Gruene Hall in New Braunfels

Public Art

Art al Fresco in Boerne

Shopping District

Hill Country Mile in Boerne

Swimming Spot

Spring Fed Pool in New Braunfels

Under the Radar Activity

Stars and Stripes Drive-In in New Braunfels

Unique Lodging

Big Market - Schlitterbahn Treehouses (New Braunfels)

Zoo/Aquarium

San Antonio Zoo

Read also: