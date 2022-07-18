87º

Free seminar for parents on how to talk to children about tragedies like Uvalde

This week’s seminar from Metro Health will be offered in English and Spanish

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

All parents need a little help sometimes. Triple P helps families enjoy each other using evidence-based tools, trained facilitators, and many different workshops to meet the unique needs of families. (Metro Health)

SAN ANTONIO – Many people are still trying to cope with the recent tragedy that occurred in Uvalde and some might be struggling with how to discuss that topic with their children or young family members.

Metro Health is helping to bridge the gap by offering two no-cost seminars called “After the Tragedy.”

These seminars are open to all families and are especially important for parents, guardians and caregivers of children ages 0-12, according to Metro Health.

The goal of the seminars is to provide citizens with concrete information for answering children’s hard questions, helping to make sense of their reactions as well as helping children reduce stress.

There will be two virtual sessions this week:

A call-in option will also be available for each session.

The free seminars are part of Metro Health’s Triple P Positive Parenting Program, which supports families and helps them navigate their individual needs.

“Parents are the first to teach about healthy relationships, set boundaries, and learn how to recognize our emotions,” according to the Triple P website.

