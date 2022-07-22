Search underway for missing teenage girl last seen on San Antonio’s North Side

Mya Tinamarie Stevens, 15, was last seen on July 16 in the 6000 block of Blanco Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who disappeared on the city’s North Side last week.

Mya Tinamarie Stevens, 15, was last seen on July 16 in the 6000 block of Blanco Road.

She has a diagnosed medical condition and is right-handed, according to SAPD. She was last seen with straight shoulder-length hair and was wearing a black tank top and black gym shorts.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

