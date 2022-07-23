Officer shot, injured by suspect during pursuit in southwest Houston, officials say

Missouri City PD officer shot by armed suspect during chase in SW Houston, police say. (KPRC)

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A suspect is dead and an officer is recovering from two gunshot wounds after a pursuit turned into a shooting in southwest Houston, according to Houston Police Department.

The incident happened early Saturday after officers found a vehicle at a gas station at the corner of Fondren Road and Main Street that was taken by an aggravated robber, according to a report from KSAT’s sister station KPRC.

The suspect, who was armed, sped away in the vehicle from police and a pursuit ensued.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said area officers were called to help Missouri City PD in the pursuit and the suspect eventually crashed the vehicle in front of a home in the 15500 block of Corsair.

He then ran to the home’s backyard, armed with “two automatic guns with extended magazines,” according to Finner.

The man began firing at police and struck officer Crystal Sepulveda in the face and foot, HPD said. She was taken to an area hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said the suspect then ran on foot but was located in the 1500 block of Winter Briar Drive, trying to engage with officers.

Authorities fired at the suspect multiple times, striking him. He was then taken to an area hospital but died from his injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Two Houston officers, a Fort Bend County deputy and a Texas Department of Public Safety officer fired gunshots at the suspect and each agency will conduct an investigation on the incident, KPRC reports.

