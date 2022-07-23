2 teens injured in argument turned stabbing near River Walk, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An argument took a dangerous turn after a homeless man stabbed two teens near the River Walk early Saturday, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 5:40 a.m. at Navarro and Commerce in the downtown area.

Police said the two teens got into a fight with the homeless man before he pulled out an unknown weapon.

One of the teens was stabbed in the back and the other was stabbed in the torso, according to SAPD. Authorities said one of the teens is in critical condition and the other is expected to be OK.

The homeless man ran from the scene and police are still looking for him.

Authorities said the two teens were with a group of people during the incident. They’re aiding officers in the investigation.

