Blood drive to take place at Santikos Westlakes on Monday

SAN ANTONIO – A community blood drive is taking place on Monday as the desperate need for blood donations continues.

The blood drive is happening at Santikos Westlakes, located in the 1200 block of Loop 410, not far from Marbach Road and Highway 151.

The blood drive starts at 10 a.m. and will go until 3 p.m.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center says there is a great need for Type O blood. Right now, they say they only have one day’s worth available.

Because of the low blood supply, some surgeries have been postponed, the blood and tissue center said.

Donors also can make an appointment with South Texas Blood & Tissue by calling 210-731-5590 or visiting SouthTexasBlood.org.

