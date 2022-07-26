Applications now open for Miss Fiesta San Antonio 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Heavy is the head that wears the crown? Not this one! Applications are now open for Miss Fiesta 2023.

The coveted crown will give one lucky lady a $5,000 scholarship and the opportunity to serve as the ambassador of Fiesta while promoting the more than 100 non-profit foundations that participate in the party with a purpose.

Applicants must be female, single, never married and between the ages of 18-22. They must also be a resident of, or currently enrolled in a college or university in Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina or Wilson County.

Candidates must also have a minimum GPA of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale and be available to participate in various interview and life skill workshops from October 2022 to January 2023.

Miss Fiesta San Antonio 2020-22 was Calista Burns. The title is normally an honor given once a year but Burns kept her title for two years since the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench in Fiesta party planning.

2020-22 Miss Fiesta San Antonio, Calista Burns (Al RENDON)

The deadline to apply is Sept. 13. The winner will be crowned on Feb. 1, 2023, during the official Fiesta poster unveiling at The Witte Museum.

The young woman selected as Miss Fiesta San Antonio enjoys a thrilling, community service-oriented reign as Official Fiesta Royalty, during Fiesta 2023 with all expenses paid, according to the application.

View the application here.