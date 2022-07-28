Boozy ice cream shop to open in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A soon-to-open ice cream shop is about to scoop up some one-of-a-kind booze-packed desserts.

Buzzed Bull Creamery, with its made-to-order, alcoholic & non-alcoholic frozen desserts, opens its first San Antonio location in August at 2903 North Loop of 1604 East, according to the business’s Instagram page.

The ice cream franchise offers 30 different flavors — flash frozen with liquid nitrogen — that can be infused with alcohol, starting at 5% ABV, according to the shop’s website.

Customers can create personalized boozy ice cream and milkshakes.

The creamery offers flavors like “Honey Bourbon Pecan,” “Death by Chocolate,” “Buzzed Bull Margarita” and “Dreamsicle” with adults-only custom add-in options including tequila, whiskey, and bourbon.

There are also non-alcoholic options available.

