Suspect fires several shots at apartment complex, dies on scene, Boerne officials say

BOERNE – The Boerne Police Department has identified a suspect who took his own life after an apartment complex shooting.

Boerne police responded to reports of shots fired at 150 Medical Drive around 1:46 p.m. Monday. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene.

A 36-year-old man had fired several shots from a handgun in Building 4 of the complex, according to Boerne PD.

Investigators said Robert Anthony Limauro approached a neighbor upstairs from his unit and attempted to push her into her own apartment at gunpoint.

The woman was able to run away to safety. She told investigators she heard several gunshots behind her as she ran.

Limauro barricaded himself in an apartment on the second or third floor. The Boerne Emergency Response Team and the Hostage Negotiations Team responded to the scene but were unsuccessful in locating him.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., authorities located Limauro unresponsive with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound as they evacuated other residents from the building.

Ad

The investigation has determined that Limauro fired six rounds from a semi-automatic 9mm handgun.

Kendall County EMS and Boerne Fire Department attempted lifesaving efforts, but Limauro did not survive. No other individuals were injured during this incident.

This investigation is ongoing.