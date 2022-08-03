Educators, school faculty, staff can get free car wash at Wash Tub

SAN ANTONIO – Teachers and school employees are about to head back to classrooms and they can do it in style with a clean car.

The Wash Tub is offering a free full-service car wash to all school teachers, faculty and staff members from Aug. 4-7.

A current, valid ID must be presented to redeem the free car wash.

The full-service “Premier Shine” car wash includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, air freshener, tire shine, complete wipe-down of dash and console and all windows cleaned inside and out. The normal cost of this service is $26.

The promotion will be available at all 25 Wash Tub locations.

Related: