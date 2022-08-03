Matthew McConaughey to play Texas women’s soccer coach in upcoming movie

Matthew McConaughey is set to star in an upcoming soccer film based on a true story, “Dallas Sting,” and will play iconic Texas coach Bill Kinder, according to Deadline.

Kinder is known for taking Dallas Sting, a Dallas high school girls’ soccer team, to the 1984 women’s championship game in China, where they became the first American soccer team to win an international tournament.

The film takes place in the 1980s when President Ronald Reagan attempted to open relations with China.

In response, China invited America to send its U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to the first ever world championship tournament they held for women’s soccer. But at that time, a U.S. Women’s Soccer Team did not exist.

After a widespread search, officials discovered the Dallas Sting, which would represent the U.S. in the national tournament.

The movie will show how Kinder, who had no prior coaching experience, honed the team’s skills, faced many trying obstacles, and successfully led the team to win a major national tournament.

Skydance and Berlanti Schechter Productions developed the film. Apple has a deal with Skydance and has first dibs at the film. An agreement is expected to happen before production begins this fall in New Orleans, according to Deadline.

