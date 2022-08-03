SAHA gets new name, reflects transformational change in affordable housing

Logo for Opportunity Home San Antonio, formerly known as San Antonio Housing Authority, or SAHA.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Housing Authority has changed its name to Opportunity Home San Antonio.

The name change will “reflect the changing affordable housing needs in its community,” officials said Wednesday in a news release. “Across America, affordable housing is undergoing a transformative period of change. San Antonio, Texas is at the forefront of developing structural changes to its approach in creating opportunities for a stronger, more equitable and affordable housing environment.”

The new name resulted from listening to residents, staff and community-based organization partners who communicated an affinity and distinct difference between housing and a house and the term home, which communicates comfort, safety and family, the release said. Furthermore, the word opportunity communicates a desire to achieve personal and family aspirations.

Dr. Ana Margarita “Cha” Guzman, chair of the Board of Commissioners of Opportunity Home, said that “the word ‘authority’ no longer reflects the vision of a 21st century San Antonio.”

Ed Hinojosa, Jr., president and CEO of Opportunity Home, added, “It is time to disrupt the existing affordable housing system. With one out of fifteen San Antonians on a waitlist for affordable housing, we are committed to structural changes including expanding income-based housing amid an incessant global pandemic, and economic challenges.”

Opportunity Home is reforming organizational policies and procedures to ensure equitable practices across the organization — from decision making, resident service delivery, removing implicit biases in business practices, to becoming a Trauma Informed Care certified organization this year, the news release said.

The evolution of Opportunity Home San Antonio reflects the growing affordable housing needs, as reflected by similar organizations throughout the country that have adopted a new name, such as Home Forward in Portland, Oregon, People First in Utica, New York, and Housing Solutions in Fort Worth.

