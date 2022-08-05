Man sentenced to 46 years in prison for inappropriately touching 8-year-old girl in 2016

SAN ANTONIO – A jury sentenced a San Antonio man to 46 years in prison on Friday for touching an 8-year-old girl inappropriately in 2016.

One day before, a jury found 53-year-old Arnoldo Diaz guilty on two counts of indecency with a child by contact and one count of indecency with a child by exposure, according to the Bexar County Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors submitted evidence in the trial that showed Diaz touched the girl at least two times and exposed himself to her at least once in 2016, the DA’s office said.

The child reported the incidents in September 2016.

The jury sentenced Diaz to 18 years in prison for the first two counts and 10 more years for the third count, totaling 46 years.

The DA’s Office said, “Judge Melisa Skinner ordered the sentences to be served consecutively.”

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said he’s glad justice has been served in the case.

“The defendant in this case was someone the young victim’s family knew and trusted. Her parents noticed something was not right and were able to intervene, putting a stop to this abuse. Our innocent children are vulnerable to people who prey on them. I am thankful that the jury helped give this young girl the justice she deserves,” Gonzales said.