Enjoy cool cars, live music for free at Kerrville River Roadster Show

KERRVILLE, Texas – Live music and cool cars will return to the banks of the Guadalupe River at the Kerrville River Roadster Show.

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back this annual event, which kicks off at 4 p.m. at Louise Hays Park, located at 202 Thompson Drive.

This event is free and open to the public. It’s also a “cruise-in” style show, so you can come and go throughout the evening.

Kerrville River Roadster Show (City of Kerrville)

There will be designated parking for show vehicles, and there is no registration or fee required to participate. No judging of vehicles will take place.

“It’s just an opportunity to get together and have a good time,” Kerrville city officials said in a press release. “Bring the family out to enjoy a beautiful night under the stars with cars and fun.”

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

“The Flashbacks” will perform live music starting at 4:30 p.m.

Show cars must enter through the Lehmann-Monroe Park entrance located at 200 Park Lane. All other vehicles are asked to enter through the main gates of Louise Hays Park and park under the Sidney Baker bridge.

Free parking is also available at the downtown parking garage.

