‘We’re past the point of issuing warnings’: SAWS to issue citations with fines to customers not following Stage 2 rules

SAN ANTONIO – With no foreseeable outdoor watering changes in sight, San Antonio Water System is reminding customers that Stage 2 watering rules still apply.

The rules were first implemented in April of this year.

Customers who don’t comply with the rules can receive a citation with municipal fines, costing around $150 for first-time offenses, SAWS said in a news release Saturday.

“We have been patrolling neighborhoods, including gated communities, in an effort to enforce compliance with Stage 2,” said Karen Guz, SAWS director of conservation. “We’re past the point of issuing warnings; anyone caught wasting water or breaking Stage 2 watering rules will receive a citation.”

Watering days stay the same in Stage 2 as in Stage 1, but the hours when watering is allowed have been reduced, according to SAWS.

If you’re watering your property with a sprinkler, irrigation system or soaker hose, you’re only allowed to do so between 7-11 a.m. and 7-11 p.m. on your designated day.

SAWS customers are still able to water with a handheld hose any time on any day.

Your designated day is based on the last digit of your address (0-9). Below are the designated watering days for each number. You can also learn more here.

0 or 1 – Monday

2 or 3 – Tuesday

4 or 5 – Wednesday

6 or 7 – Thursday

8 or 9 – Friday

“Our community is better equipped to handle widespread drought and avoid a water crisis because of strategies that we’ve initiated over the past 15 years,” said Robert R. Puente, SAWS president and CEO. “We’ve created a culture of water stewardship and conservation that is making the community water secure while demonstrating what could be a model for other cities.”

“We have been through this before and have not needed to go into Stage 3,” he added. “We can manage this again together if everyone complies to the watering rules.”

According to SAWS, the “coming out of drought” stages can be considered 1 day after the aquifer rises above the trigger level.

To learn more, or to take advantage of SAWS’ WaterSaver coupons and rebates, click here.

