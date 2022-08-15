75º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Early-morning fire damages home on South Side

Fire was called in around 1:30 a.m. in 600 block of West Malone Avenue

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: fire, safd, san antonio, South Side
San Antonio firefighters responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side early Monday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side early Monday morning.

The fire was called in around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of West Malone Avenue, not far from Interstate 35 and West Theo Avenue.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames on the wall of the home. The fire was quickly put out.

Fire officials said the fire was started near a garage door, and an investigation team will now determine the exact cause. No injuries were reported.

Damage to the home is estimated at $5,000.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email