Early-morning fire damages home on South Side

San Antonio firefighters responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side early Monday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side early Monday morning.

The fire was called in around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of West Malone Avenue, not far from Interstate 35 and West Theo Avenue.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames on the wall of the home. The fire was quickly put out.

Fire officials said the fire was started near a garage door, and an investigation team will now determine the exact cause. No injuries were reported.

Damage to the home is estimated at $5,000.