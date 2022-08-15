Some Capri Sun drinks recalled for possible cleaning solution contamination

SAN ANTONIO – Kraft Heinz has issued a voluntary recall of some Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages.

The recall affects approximately 5,760 cases of the juice drink, which may be contaminated with cleaning solution.

According to the food service company, the cleaning solution is used on food processing equipment and may have inadvertently been introduced into a product line at one of the factories.

The “Best When Used By” date on the affected products is June 25, 2023.

“The issue was discovered after we received several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product. The Company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation,” a press release states.

Consumers who purchased these drinks should not consume the product and can return it to the store where it was purchased.

Recalled products will have 25JUN2023WXX LYY #### on the pouch. #### would be between 0733-0900 for products affected by the recall and XX might be 01, 02, 03, 04, 09, or 10. YY might be 01 through 12, according to the company website.

The carton UPC will be listed as 0 8768400100 4 and the case UPC will be listed as 87684 00409 00.

Kraft Heinz voluntary recall of select Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink (Kraft Heinz)

Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.