San Antonio man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug trafficking, gun charges

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who is a documented gang member was sentenced to prison months after he was found guilty on federal gun and drug charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Kenton Maurice Haynes, 27, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday. In March, he was found guilty of receipt of firearm while under indictment; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Law enforcement officers arrested Haynes on March 26, 2020, when he was spotted with co-defendant Kevin Johnson, Jr., 29, in a car in a parking lot.

They were driving in circles, stopping, then repositioning several times, federal authorities said. Another car pulled up and the driver of that car got into the backseat of Johnson’s car.

Officers took all three into custody, accusing them of a drug deal.

At that time, Haynes — a documented member of the Bloods and Neighborhood Piru street gangs — had a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine and $2,700 in cash, authorities said. Johnson also had a loaded handgun and $10,000 in cash, they added.

Marijuana, ecstasy and cocaine were also discovered during the arrest, authorities previously said.

The office said that at the time, Haynes had been wanted for multiple felony warrants for drugs and weapons offenses.

“Today’s sentence reflects the devoted work of our law enforcement partners in making our community safer from gang-related drug and firearms trafficking,” U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff said in a news release. “Haynes was a documented member of the violent Blood-Piru street gang and had a lengthy criminal history. His sentence should serve as a strong message to the community that the U.S. Attorney’s Office, through the initiative of Project Safe Neighborhoods, is dedicated to reducing and deterring violence in our communities.”

On March 16, Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 17.

