Stars of ‘The Lost Boys’ will ascend on San Antonio this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – “One thing about living in Santa Carla I never could stomach... all the damn vampires.”

The cast of the iconic 80s movie “The Lost Boys” will ascend on San Antonio this weekend at the Wonderland of the Americas for an event dubbed the “Summer of Santa Carla” in celebration of the movie’s 35th anniversary.

The event will be headlined by Jason Patric, who played Michael Emerson and Corey Feldman who starred as Edgar Frog. Also in attendance will be Billy Wirth who played Dwayne and Jameson Newlander who played Alan Frog.

Singer G Tom Mac, who performed “Cry Little Sister” from the film will be in attendance at the “Summer of Santa Carla” as well, in addition to Academy Award-winning makeup legend Ve Neill who did makeup for the cult classic film. Other notable movies she worked on include “Beetlejuice,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “Ed Wood” and more.

“Summer of Santa Carla began last year as a small one-day celebration of the movie that has organically grown into a cast reunion of old friends coming together 35 years after filming the movie,” said event coordinator Angel Castorena. “We announced with our Frog Brothers reunion this year and as word spread, other guests started reaching out through their reps and we just rolled with it.”

“It’s a full-on weekend-long celebration of the film with a free spooky market with 125+ artists & vendors, cast meet and greets, Q&A sessions and afterparties. It’s all really surreal at this point,” said Castorena.

The “Summer of Santa Carla” festival will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. General admission and parking are both free. Boardwalk passes, which include access to the celebrity area, are $10.

Tickets are extremely limited and start at $25 for the Q&A sessions. Meet and greet opportunities are available at an additional expense. Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m., Billy Wirth, G Tom Mac and Jamison Newlander will take part in a Q&A before a screening of “The Lost Boys” at sundown. Saturday, Aug. 20, there will be a Q&A with Jason Patric before another screening of the movie at sundown.

Wonderland of the Americas is located at 4522 Fredericksburg Road. It’s also currently home to a Spirit Halloween store, which is now open.

Corey Feldman will also be performing Sunday evening with G Tom Mac at Industry Nightclub. Tickets for the show are $17 in advance and $20 at the door.

Initiation’s over Michael — it’s time to join the club.