Woman killed while running across Loop 410 on the West Side, police say

A pedestrian was fatally struck on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, on the exit ramp from Loop 410 to Highway 90, near Marbach Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was struck by a vehicle as she ran across Loop 410 has died from her injuries, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the accident happened at 6:20 a.m. on Monday on the exit ramp from Loop 410 to Highway 90, near Marbach Road.

The woman ran across all lanes of traffic until she reached the exit ramp, where she was hit by a Ford Focus.

The driver stopped and helped the woman, police said. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her name and age are unknown.

Police said the incident is under investigation but the driver is not expected to be charged.

