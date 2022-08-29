Man shot multiple times in chest during apparent home invasion, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in the chest during an apparent home invasion of an apartment late Sunday night, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at the Vista del Rey Apartments in the 5600 block of Evers Road, not far from Wurzbach Road and Loop 410 in Leon Valley.

According to police, a man wearing a blue shirt and jeans kicked in the door of the apartment and accused the resident of being a thief. That’s when, police say, the man shot the victim multiple times in the upper chest and then fled the scene.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries. Their name and age have not been released.

SAPD said there was also a woman at the apartment who ran away after the shooting. They have not been found.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, EMS and the Leon Valley Police Department all answered the call.

Leon Valley police are now handing the investigation, authorities said.