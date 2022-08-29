Texas deputy constable killed after picking up food for his family, Harris County authorities say

Off-duty Pct. 3 deputy fatally shot in Atascocita after picking up food for his family, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY – An off-duty deputy with the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office was killed while on his way home to his family on Sunday night, according to authorities.

The office said they responded to a report of a shooting in Atascosita, where they found Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin, 37, with a gunshot wound inside his family’s vehicle.

Deputies also found that Ursin crashed his car into a tree in the median, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

Ursin was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC that witnesses saw a dark-colored four-door sedan driving next to Ursin’s vehicle. The driver of that car then shot into Ursin’s vehicle and drove off, authorities said.

Ad

The office said Ursin was picking food up for his family when he was killed.

“We ask that you pray for Deputy Omar Ursin’s family, friends and all of us who are devastated by the loss of our brother,” the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office said in a Facebook post. “Rest In Peace Deputy Ursin, we’ve got it from here.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact HCSO at 713-221-6000.

Read also: