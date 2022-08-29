82º

Local News

SAPD: 2 men injured in shooting at SE Side apartment complex, suspect on the run

One of the victims is in critical condition

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Police, Shooting, Southeast Side
San Antonio police are looking for a suspect who they believe forced entry into a Southeast Side apartment and shot and injured two men. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a suspect who they believe forced entry into a Southeast Side apartment and shot and injured two men.

Officers were called to the apartment complex around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of East Southcross. They found two men injured with gunshot wounds in an apartment.

One of the men, 26, was shot in the foot. His injury was deemed non-life-threatening.

The other victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the chest. Police said his injury was critical. Both of the men were taken by EMS to an area hospital.

There was no trace of the suspect when police arrived at the complex. Officers are still working to locate witnesses.

Further details on the suspect are limited and the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter

Leigh Waldman is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2021. Leigh comes to San Antonio from the Midwest after spending time at a station in Omaha, NE. After two winters there, she knew it was time to come home to Texas. When Leigh is not at work, she enjoys eating, playing with her dogs and spending time with family.

email

facebook

twitter