SAPD: 2 men injured in shooting at SE Side apartment complex, suspect on the run

San Antonio police are looking for a suspect who they believe forced entry into a Southeast Side apartment and shot and injured two men.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a suspect who they believe forced entry into a Southeast Side apartment and shot and injured two men.

Officers were called to the apartment complex around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of East Southcross. They found two men injured with gunshot wounds in an apartment.

One of the men, 26, was shot in the foot. His injury was deemed non-life-threatening.

The other victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the chest. Police said his injury was critical. Both of the men were taken by EMS to an area hospital.

There was no trace of the suspect when police arrived at the complex. Officers are still working to locate witnesses.

Further details on the suspect are limited and the investigation continues.