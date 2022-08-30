80º

LIVE

Local News

Man shot in arm during drive-by shooting on West Side

Incident occurred around 11 p.m. in 2200 block of San Luis St.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: crime, sapd, san antonio, West Side
San Louis shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who wounded a man in a drive-by shooting on the city’s West Side late Monday night.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to a home in the 2200 block of San Luis Street, not far from West Commerce Street, after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, a man in his 40s was walking home when someone in a dark-colored sedan pulled up alongside him and started firing. The suspect fled the scene.

The man was struck in the arm and was taken to University Hospital, where he is expected to recover. The victim’s name has not been released.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear. Despite a search, the shooter has not been found, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email