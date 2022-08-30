Texas Diaper Bank partners with DoorDash for home deliveries

(Uncredited, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Diaper Bank is using DoorDash to deliver to individuals within a 10-mile radius of its headquarters at no cost to clients or the organization.

Jorge Medina, CEO of Texas Diaper Bank, announced the partnership in a news release Tuesday.

“We’re excited to partner with DoorDash’s Project DASH – DoorDash’s initiative that empowers social impact organizations like ours to leverage DoorDash logistics to increase access to the most vulnerable communities we serve,” Medina said.

During the pandemic, Texas Diaper Bank felt a new urgency with an increasing need for assistance. However, they faced hurdles with isolation protocols.

For around two months, the organization piloted the new partnership, allowing Texas Diaper Bank to reach clients in an innovative way.

“We’ve realized that delivering to our clients isn’t just a pandemic solution, it’s a permanent need,” Medina said.

Partnering with DoorDash allows the nonprofit to save hundreds of dollars weekly and serve clients more efficiently.

“DoorDash’s Project DASH will be a tremendous savings on gas and wear and tear on our delivery vans,” said Medina. “We estimate over $10,000 in savings this year.”