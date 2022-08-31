94º

LIVE

Local News

Pizza Hut donates over 1,400 pizzas to Uvalde elementary school students

Students from three Uvalde elementary schools will be presented a certificate for a free large pizza

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Uvalde, Pizza Hut, Elementary School, Students
Over 1,400 Pizzas Donated to Uvalde Elementary School Students. (Palladium Media)

UVALDE – Uvalde’s very own Pizza Hut is donating over 1,400 pizzas during the month of September for elementary students.

The donation will be made to students attending Flores Elementary, Uvalde Elementary, and Dalton Elementary Schools, the company announced in a news release Wednesday.

Students from the school will be presented with a certificate for a free large pizza at each of the school Meet the Teacher events.

Empathetic to the many challenges families are facing with the back-to-school season in wake of the Robb Elementary tragedy, General Manager Irvin Martinez said the goal of the promotion is to bring the community together.

“Our hope is to invite families into our Pizza Hut ‘home’ and enjoy time with each other,” noted Irvin Martinez, Pizza Hut General Manager. “I live and work in this community, and we all need to know we are here to support each other.”

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email