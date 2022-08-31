86º

Teacher seen speaking to student in video in ‘unprofessional manner’ fired from Edgewood ISD, district says

District said ‘immediate action was taken’

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIOCorrection: This story was updated to reflect the teacher spoke in an unprofessional manner, not spanked the student. KSAT regrets the error.

The Edgewood Independent School District has fired a teacher who was seen in a video speaking to a student in an “unprofessional manner.”

A spokesperson told KSAT on Wednesday that the district was made aware of the video and “immediate action was taken.”

The name of the school and the grade of the student were not disclosed.

“The staff member is no longer an employee with the district. This type of behavior does not align with the district’s core values and will not be tolerated,” the spokesperson said.

