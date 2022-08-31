O’Connor High graduate fatally struck by intoxicated driver on Fort Worth interstate, police say

An O’Connor High School graduate was killed after being struck by a vehicle while helping stranded students change a tire on the side of a Fort Worth interstate.

FORT WORTH, Texas – An O’Connor High School graduate was killed after being struck by a vehicle while helping stranded students change a tire on the side of a Fort Worth interstate, according to a report from the Fort-Worth Star Telegram.

Charles Trammell, also a former defensive lineman at Texas Wesleyan University, died Saturday after the crash on Highway 287 ramp to Interstate 30 westbound, near downtown.

The impact from the vehicle caused Trammell to fall off of the 60-foot-tall bridge, according to Fort Worth police. He died at the scene.

Authorities believe the driver that struck Trammell was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Charles Trammell. Our hearts go out to his family, teammates, and friends at such a difficult time. We will miss Charles greatly. pic.twitter.com/MJfzGc2cxC — TxWes Football (@TxWesFootball) August 29, 2022

According to the Fort-Worth Star Telegram, a 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

Miguel Angel Lopez is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on charges of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and accident involving a death. His bond is set at $80,000 for both charges combined.

Ad

O’Connor High School’s athletics department shared a statement Wednesday afternoon on Twitter, honoring Trammell’s memory.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Charles Trammell, III. A great teammate who helped others. He will be missed dearly,” the school said.

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Charles Trammell, III.



A great teammate who helped others. He will be missed dearly.



📷 KJ Photography pic.twitter.com/MqW5J1phV9 — O’Connor HS Athletics (@OCathletics1819) August 29, 2022

Visitation and funeral arrangements are still pending at this time.

Texas Wesleyan will hold a memorial for Trammell at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Martin University Center, according to the Fort-Worth Star Telegram.

Counseling services are also available for students who need them. For more information, students can call 817-531-4859.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.