SAPD searching for driver who shot at car during road rage incident

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the driver of a car who shot at another vehicle during a road rage incident last week.

The incident happened at 7:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of Interstate 35 and Interstate 10, near downtown.

A Crime Stoppers report states a 52-year-old male driver and another unknown driver were engaged in some type of road rage.

The 52-year-old told police that the unknown driver pulled up alongside him while on the highway, and then he saw a green laser.

He continued to drive and that’s when he heard gunshots coming from the other vehicle.

The report states the 52-year-old’s car had two bullet holes.

Police are searching for the other driver, who once identified, will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain.

