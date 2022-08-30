SAPD searching for man accused of stabbing two teens on the River Walk

San Antonio police are searching for a man accused of stabbing two teenagers on July 23, 2022, in the 200 block of River Walk.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of stabbing two teenagers on the River Walk following a fight.

A Crime Stoppers report states that the incident started with a fight between an adult man and a 17-year-old boy at 5:40 a.m. on July 23 in the 200 block of East Houston Street.

After the fight, the teenager walked away with another teenage boy.

Police said they were then followed by the man involved in the fight.

That man confronted them in the 200 block of River Walk, near West Crockett and North St. Mary’s streets, and then stabbed them both, police said.

SAPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating their attacker.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Once identified, the man will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

