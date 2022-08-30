San Antonio police searching for man accused of shooting out store windows to help robber escape

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for assistance in identifying a man wanted for helping a friend escape from a robbery.

On August 14, an unknown suspect came into the 7-Eleven located at 2607 Buena Vista, attempting to steal a beer.

The victim confronted the suspect while another employee locked the door electronically.

A friend came to the door with a gun and shot out the windows, allowing the suspect to escape from the store.

The suspect’s friend is wanted for assault and deadly conduct-firearm.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

